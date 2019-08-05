January 10, 1917 – July 30, 2019
Frances Louise Holmes, 102, was born on January 10, 1917 at a rural farm near Buena Vista, Oregon. She was the daughter of Elmer Emil Fredrickson and Eva Belle (Kester) Fredrickson. She passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence in Corvallis.
Frances attended Corvallis High School graduating in 1933. She married Joseph Arnold Holmes on October 10, 1938 at the First Baptist Church in Corvallis. Frances received a BA degree in Secretarial Science from Oregon State College in 1938.
Frances moved to California in the fall of 1948 due to her husband’s profession, living in the Bay Area, until retirement. They then returned to Oregon in 1977. Frances was active in Church and AAUW, as well as several Bridge Groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000 and two sisters Aileen and Peggy. Frances is survived by her three children, son Alan (Elaine) Holmes, daughter Susan Holmes, and son John (Katrina) Holmes; three grandchildren Christopher (Tracey) Holmes, Catherine Holmes and Sarah (Joe) Brooke; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Corvallis Caring Place for their love and care during her last years.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
