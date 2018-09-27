March 26, 1928 — September 23, 2018
Floyd Goin, 90, of Albany, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018 at his home, surrounded by family.
Floyd was born in Imperial, Nebraska to Oliga Everet and Carrie Octavia (Sparks) Goin.
He served in the Army from 1946 to 1953 and escorted prisoners of war back to Russia from Germany following World War II. Floyd intended on continuing a career of military service, but was a family man at heart and returned home to help out with the family and the farm. Family really was everything to Floyd.
On April 16, 1954 Floyd married the love of his life, Shirley Rowena (Evans).
He worked at the Western Kraft Paper Mill in Millersburg for 33 years.
Floyd is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Westbrook and husband Randy of Albany, daughter Teresa Stewart of Albany; brother, Clyde Goin of Dallas, Oregon; sister, Norma Nordyke of Tigard; grandchildren, James Westbrook, Brandy McCarty, Travis Stewart, and Rowena Stewart; as well as eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena in 1992.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home. A committal service with full military honors will follow at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association may be sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
