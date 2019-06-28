February 3, 1932 — June 22, 2019
Florentine Elizabeth (Schwindt) Metz, of Albany, entered the Kingdom of Heaven to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Florentine was born February 3, 1932 in a home in Dunn County, North Dakota.
She grew up on the family farm and attended a one room country school. She moved to Dickinson and worked at Greene Drug Store.
On September 4, 1952, she married Steve J. Metz. The couple moved to Albany in 1962, where they raised their four daughters.
Florentine was a loving and caring wife, mother, and wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed dancing, music, shopping, and her greatest joy was being with her family and friends.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Eagles, Willing Workers, as their former Sunshine Lady, and a former member of the Red Hat Ladies.
She is preceded in death by husband, Steve J. Metz (1993); daughter, Marlene Metz (1970); parents, John V. Schwindt and Barbara (Kary) Schwindt; in-laws, Julius and Rose (Hecker) Metz; step-mother-in-law, Justine Metz; infant brother, Lawrence Schwindt; brother, John A. Schwindt; sister, Patricia Walker (Phillip); brothers and sister-in-law Chuck Thompson, Everett Stanger, Louis Hendricks, Philip Lamprecht, Herb (Lois) Metz, and Roy (Mildred) Metz.
She is survived by daughters, Shirleen Metz, Lynette (Robert) Mattson and Dana (Dave) Roth; special friend, Russell Means; grandchildren, Jennifer Harden, Kaitlyn (Tim) Stowell, and Kylie Roth; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ted Schwindt (Maria); sisters, Caroline Thompson, Lenora Stanger, Luella Hendricks and Lucille Lamprecht; sisters-in-law, Lou Schwindt and Lorraine (Metz) Schwindt; and nieces and nephews.
The recitation of the rosary will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Viewing will follow the rosary service. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Mary's Catholic in Albany, with a burial to follow at Willamette Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Prayer Shawl Ministry and Flower Garden, the Willing Workers, or Linn County Special Olympics.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
