August 10, 1923 — December 10, 2018
Florence Ann Brady, 95, of Lebanon, died, Monday at her home.
Florence was born August 10, 1923 in Lebanon, the daughter of Joe and Emma (Krahn) Sylvester. Florence had resided in Lebanon her entire life and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1941.
Florence married John “Don” Brady on August 1, 1942 in Lebanon. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1998.
Florence had been a homemaker and was a member of the Lebanon Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing pinochle, bunko and gardening.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alice Leisy (Jim) of Lebanon, Tom Brady (Helen) of Corvallis and Scott Brady (Dixie) of Albany; sister, Beulah Friedhoff of Portland; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
At her request no services will be held.
Contributions in her memory may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.