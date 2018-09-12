September 8, 1920 — September 7, 2018
Ethelda May Gillette, of Lebanon, died Friday night on the eve of her 98th birthday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Ethelda was born September 8, 1920, in Lopez Island, Washington, the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Brunz) Shull. Ethelda lived in Anacortes and Olympia where she attended school.
Ethelda married Richard Preston. They were married 21 years before divorcing. She then married Robert K. Gillette on August 16, 1960, in Port Heron, Michigan. The couple resided in Florida for 25 years, where they ran private yachts. They moved to Lebanon in 1995 and enjoyed working on and developing the property where they resided.
Ethelda had traveled extensively. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, spending time outdoors and with people.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2015 and brother Lawrence Shull.
Ethelda is survived by her children Jean Marshall, Bob Preston and Rick Preston; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the family home, 42961 Green Mountain Drive, Lebanon, OR 97355. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
