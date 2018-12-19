1926 — 2018
Lavelle was born in Corvallis on July 23, 1926, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Groat and passed away in Lebanon on December 6, 2018.
She lived in Corvallis and attended Roosevelt School until the fifth grade when the family moved to Albany. She graduated from Albany High School in 1945. After high school she attended Pacific Bible College (now Warner Pacific College) in Portland, where she met her husband, Hezekiah Bishop. They married in 1946 in Albany. They lived in Southern Oregon until 1966 when they moved back to Corvallis.
They had three boys, Neil (Marie) of Bend, Earl (Diane) of Dallas, and Carl (Connie) of Tangent. She is survived by 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; husband; daughter-in-law; and a great granddaughter.
Lavelle worked as a cook for Azalea House and Avery Lodge at Oregon State University.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and knitting. Her love was teaching Sunday school and working in her church. She was always ready to help anyone in need. She loved her Lord and loved to share Him with others.
Lavelle was a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and a friend to all who met her. She will be missed by her family, friends, and community.
Please send thoughts and condolences to McHenry Funeral Home (mchenryfuneralhome.com).
