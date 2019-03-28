September 20, 1928 — March 17, 2019
Esther was born on September 20, 1928 in Buena Vista, Colorado to Robert and Myrtle Sage.
She moved to Oregon where she met John Seymour Howe, Jr. They decided to get married and drove to Newport, Oregon and were wed on July 19, 1946. John preceded her in death.
Esther had two daughters, Marjorie McEachron of Saratoga, California and Cheryl Doan of Albany. She had three grandchildren, Andrew McEachron, Heather Doan and Kyle Doan. Esther also had three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Esther is survived by her sister, Patty Jo Adkins.
Esther really loved reading books with her sister and playing games with her grandchildren. She was a great cook and enjoyed fixing dinners for family, especially during the holidays. She also loved decorating at Christmas and putting up the singing Santa Claus that all the grandkids would love to sign along with.
Esther is now at peace with her family. She will be greatly missed and is fondly loved. She was a wonderful, kind person. We will love and cherish the memories we have shared with her.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
