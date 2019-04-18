February 11, 1927 — March 19, 2019
Ernest was born in McClelland, Iowa to Hertha Knackstedt and Ernest Boege.
In 1946, he joined the Army and was sent to Grafenwohr, Germany and became a tank commander. He received both an Army of Occupation and World War II Victory medal during his service. When he joined the service, he was asked if he was a minor. He replied, “No sir, I’m a farmer.” That he was, plus more!
He was a master diesel mechanic, a carpenter, RC model airplane builder and flyer, locksmith, computer programmer, water engineer for the City of Brownsville, a craft brewer before its time, a gas engine owner and a participant in the annual Brooks Great American Steam Up and a real miner.
Together with his son, Ernest III, they started a hobby mine in Eastern Oregon and named it The Falcon Mine for the falcons who lived there. You may also have seen him in the past years at Costco with his handlebar moustache, serving samples.
He married Beverly I. Benedict in 1953. They lived in several states and had five children, each born in a different state. They settled in Oregon in 1965 and divorced in 1975.
He later met and married Jean Graham in 1992.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; and his daughters, Deb Hermansen (Mike) of Albany, Donna Rova (Jim) of Eugene, Linda McDaniel of Corvallis and Kathy Rowland Barnes of Philomath; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all five of his siblings; first wife, Beverly; and son, Ernest III.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the VFW in Albany at 1469 Timber St. SE. He was interred at Roseburg National Cemetery with full military honors.
Please make donations on his behalf to SafeHaven, where all seven of his cats are or to the VFW, American Legion or the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.