August 1, 1939 — June 28, 2019
Erika Margarete Harris, 79, of Pacific City, formerly of Albany, passed away Friday.
She was born in Laage, Germany, to Karl and Margarete (Haase) Koellner. She grew up in Berlin, Germany.
Erika met James Harris in Sembach, Germany in 1957. They married a year later. She and her husband traveled the world and raised four children. When Jim retired from the Air Force, the family settled in Corvallis in 1973. They lived in Corvallis until Jim’s passing in 2004. Erika then moved to Albany.
Erika was a wife, a mother and a friend. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, needlework and gardening. She loved animals and had her loving companion dog, Rosie, by her side. She had strong interest in current events.
We will all miss her kind, sweet nature. Rest in peace, our little momma.
Erika is survived by children, Phillip, Rebecca and Margaret.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harris; and her sons, Charles, Robert and Gregory.
There will be a private service. She was cremated and will be interred at Twin Oaks in Albany with her husband, Jim.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or The Humane Society.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
