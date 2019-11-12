March 2, 1921 — November 8, 2019
Elsie Usona Stumpff died peacefully in her home early on the morning of November 8, 2019.
A lifelong Oregonian, Elsie was born in Woodburn to the late George and Annie Poage on March 2, 1921. Her family lived in Salem, where her father worked as groundskeeper at Bush’s Pasture Park for a time, and in Canby. She also lived in Portland, where she and her mother worked in the shipyards to support the war effort; in Waldport and Newport, where she and her husband, Jack ran the Iron Kettle and Pip Tide restaurants; and in Lebanon, where she lived the rest of her days.
She had an adventurous spirit, and she and Jack traveled the length and breadth of North America, towing a tent trailer south into Mexico and north to the Arctic in Nunavik, Canada. They camped, fished, and hiked at Lost Lake most summers, and they once hiked down into the Grand Canyon and back. Later, she traveled to Hawaii with her son, Bob and to Ireland and Scotland with her brother, Wayne and sister-in-law, Marie. She was fiercely independent, and she spent many Sunday afternoons out driving in the woods with her dearest friend, Guines Larson. Guines did most of the driving.
Elsie was an eternal optimist and an artist with a green thumb who was always cultivating and capturing beauty in the world around her. She was a member of the Lebanon Fine Arts Club for many years and spent countless afternoons painting beneath her much-grafted apple tree.
Elsie had a kind and generous heart. She loved animals, and even though she was more of a dog person, she doted on the neighborhood’s stray cats because she felt they needed her. She doted on the people in her life as well, constantly offering a stocking cap, a cup of tea, or a cookie to anyone who might be in need.
Elsie is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters, and her husband, Jack.
She is survived by her children, Denny, Bob, David (Deborah), and Richard (Linda); her grandchildren, Christopher (Chiquita) and Elizabeth (Thomas); and her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Madeline, Audrey, Sophia, and Owen.
