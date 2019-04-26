April 1, 1926 — April 18, 2019
Elsie Ball passed away comfortably on Thursday, April 18 at home at the age of 93.
Elsie was born a twin on April 1, 1926 in Havelock, North Dakota, to parents Caroline Oberlander and Christ Christman. One of twelve siblings, she and her family moved to Redmond when Elsie was a teen for work opportunities. She quit school to work after eighth grade.
Elsie was a riveter in Chicago during the war and truly enjoyed that time of her life. She was also a telephone operator in Redmond and an engraver at R3 Engraving in Corvallis for a short time.
She married Thomas C. Ball on February 27, 1947. Together, they raised three girls. They retired in Lebanon.
Elsie was great with numbers and budgeting which helped to create a comfortable life for her children. She was known for her honesty, her love of OSU women’s basketball and baseball at all levels, as well as chocolate pudding.
Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Ball; parents, Caroline and Christ Christman; sisters, Emma, Caroline, Anna, Pauline, Ella; brothers, Chris, Peter, Elmer, John, and Art.
She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Harris; children, Linda Whiteman (Jim), Chris Pacheco (Cal), and Cathy McDonald; grandchildren, Jamey Whiteman, Levi McDonald, Cody McDonald, Travis Pacheco, Jeremy Whiteman, Coventry Pacheco, and Katey Whiteman; and great-grandchildren, Kalani Moss, and Autumn McDonald.
The family will be holding a celebration of life for Elsie at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis in Elsie’s honor.
We will always remember your fierce independence, lucky hand at Scratch-It’s, and proud, yet giving nature. Thank you for all of the years that we had with you, you’ll be missed more than you could ever imagine. Like you said, “93 is alright.”
