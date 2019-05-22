January 6, 1924 — May 14, 2019
Elaine (Burt) Abraham, 95, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice after a long and full life.
She and her identical twin Betty were born in 1924 to McKeith and Bethene Burt in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her brothers were Don and Darrell Burt.
After high school, she met a young man at church and was heading towards marriage, but he was deployed to Hawaii and was killed in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor. Elaine was a USO volunteer, and in 1944 enlisted in the US Navy WAVES, to help in the war effort. She was assigned to Tillamook Naval Air Station as a Seaman First Class.
After she was honorably discharged, she stayed in Oregon and met Thomas Abraham of Albany at a dance hall. They married in 1951, moved to Salem, and then back to the Abraham family farm in North Albany. They had three children, Paul, Suzanne, and Mark. Tom worked at the Albany Post Office, and Elaine was a mother and homemaker.
Elaine had a smile for everyone she met, and always looked for things she could do to make others’ lives easier. She and her sister Betty both volunteered as Pink Ladies ("The Twins") at the Albany hospital for over 25 years, continuing up into their 70's. She loved feeding the birds, watching deer, and was passionate about saving stray animals.
She and Tom loved taking family on the roads less traveled to enjoy scenic drives, waterfalls, beaches, geological and historical monuments and just to enjoy nature. Collecting agates at the Oregon coast was a favorite activity.
At age 93, Elaine was the oldest Grand Marshal for the 2017 Albany Veteran's Day Parade, representing World War II women for the parade theme “Honoring Our Women Veterans.”
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Abraham; her brother, Don Burt; and twin sister, Betty Sherman Justus.
She is survived by her brother, Darrell Burt; her sons, Paul and Mark Abraham of Albany; daughter, Suzanne of Kodiak, Alaska; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. this Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Elaine's name to SafeHaven Humane Society, the Eastside Christian Church, or the National Wildlife Federation in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.