June 26, 1931 — June 25, 2019
Edward Wilson Ponder, 87, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.
Ed was born in Mendenhall, Mississippi to Eugie and Avis (Lee) Ponder.
He served in the Army in Korea and worked for the railroad for over 40 years.
Ed married Liz Dunham Ponder in Lincoln City on July 27, 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Liz; children, Barbara Ponder and Edward Ponder Jr.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ed was widowed by his first wife, Elsie Maxine Ponder. He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and son, Jonathan Ponder.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or the Red Cross; sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
