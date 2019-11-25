July 16, 1938 — November 15, 2019
Dr. Kenneth A. Crow, a longtime Albany resident and physician, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 15. He was 81.
Ken was born on July 16, 1938, in Boise, Idaho. In his youth, Ken enjoyed participating in Boy Scouts and baseball. During his childhood, Ken was also introduced to the sport of fly fishing, which would become a lifelong passion.
After graduating from Boise High School in 1956, Ken studied at Utah University, earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in zoology. He then attended The University of Wisconsin - Madison for medical school, earning his M.D. in 1964. Since junior high school, he knew he wanted to study diagnostic medicine. During his internal medicine residency program in Denver, he met a nurse, Bobbi Monroe. Ken and Bobbi married on June 12, 1965, and remained married until his death. During this period of post-medical-school training, Ken served in the U.S. Navy as a ship doctor for a group of destroyers from 1965-1966. Upon returning from his service, Ken completed residencies in both internal medicine and pathology. In 1973, he accepted a job as a pathologist at Albany General Hospital, a job he held for 33 years.
He said he felt very fortunate to have a career doing something he loved. Ken also loved fly fishing, and he pursued this passion his entire adult life. This included annual trips — sometimes twice a year — to West Yellowstone, Montana, to fly fish his favorite river in the world, the Madison River. Starting in 1978, Ken would take guided trips through Madison River Outfitters, drift fishing the Madison for several days before venturing into Yellowstone National Park. MRO recently said that Ken was their #1 client who had booked more guided trips over a longer period of time than any current customer. In addition to fishing, Ken loved wildlife and would draw upon his studies in zoology to keep a meticulous list of every species of animal he saw. He loved spending time in nature, and supported The Madison River Foundation and several nature conservancy groups. He also loved the Oregon State Beavers and was a longtime season ticket holder for football and basketball.
Ken is survived by his wife, Bobbi; his brother and sister-in-law, David Crow and Jo Linder-Crow of Sacramento; his niece Allison Crow of Oakland; his three sons including Jonathan Crow of Corvallis; Jason Crow of Albany; Justin Crow of Albany; daughter-in-law Jane Snyder of Corvallis; daughter-in-law Jennifer Crow of Albany; and three grandchildren, Atticus, Trenton and Amelie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine, and his granddaughter, Evann Crow.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
