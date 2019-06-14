October 1, 1924 — June 13, 2019
Dorothy Marie Smith, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away on Thursday, June 13 at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon.
She was born on October 1, 1924, in Goodman, Missouri to George and Mary Elizabeth Spencer. She was one of ten children. She attended Banner Grade School through eighth grade in Splitlog, Missouri.
She married Frank Smith in 1942 in Joplin, Missouri. While Frank was in the Army, they lived in many places around the US. She had a variety of different jobs as they moved around including waitress and army tent seamstress. She also pressed uniforms at a dry cleaner for General Eisenhower, was a cook on an Army base, made cereal boxes for Kellogg and worked at a greeting card factory. After settling down in Michigan, sons, James (Jim) and John were born.
Dorothy and Frank, along with their sons, moved to Sweet Home in 1949. Daughter, Jane was born soon after settling in Sweet Home.
Dorothy worked as a row boss in Lebanon during raspberry and bean picking seasons. She was also a clerk at Ace Home Supply in Sweet Home. White’s Electronics was where she spent the last of her working years, retiring in 1986.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning for her family. She was also active at the Sweet Home Senior Center planning and cooking meals. Hunting, fishing and card playing were enjoyed with family and friends. Quilting was another hobby she enjoyed. She was a member of a local quilting group called Scrap Bags for over 25 years.
She is survived by sons, James (Jim) and Sue Smith of Brownsville, John and Wendy Smith of Sweet Home; daughter, Jane and her husband, Gary Hartman of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Tisha Brizzee, Kelly Archuleta, Jeremy Coulter, Shelley Strong, Wes Smith and Nick Mooers; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; all nine siblings; and her husband, Frank in 2002.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Evangelical Church Activity Gym. Anyone that knew Dorothy knows her love of Red Cardinals, in her memory join us in wearing red!
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.