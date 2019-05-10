June 1, 1930 — May 2, 2019
Dorothy Lemons, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 2, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a beautiful and gracious Christian lady who was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Dorothy was one of twins born at home on June 1, 1930 to Martin and Cora Belle Neustel in Lebanon.
Dorothy was a graduate of Lebanon Union High School where she and her twin sister, Doris were majorettes for the Warriors, Class of 1948. After graduation, she attended nursing school in Portland, Oregon at Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing and received her RN degree in September 1951. After completing her training in Portland she returned to Lebanon where she worked in the office of Doctors Irvine and Herron until the birth of her first child in 1954.
She was a loving and devoted mother and homemaker to her four children. A wonderful cook, she loved to entertain her family and many, many friends. Dorothy loved holidays and family get-togethers, spending time with family was very important to her. She enjoyed playing golf, gardening, trips to the Oregon coast and mountains, playing cards and traveling with her husband, Jack. She was a member of the Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
In 2010, Dorothy and Doris were ‘Honored Citizens’ of the Strawberry Festival Parade as part of their 80th birthday celebration...local girls since 1930. Family members came from far and wide to surprise them on their big day.
Dorothy moved to Florida to be near her children and many grandchildren. She resided in a lovely retirement community on a beautiful river in Jacksonville, Florida until her passing. She often made trips back to Lebanon to visit family and friends…she always considered Lebanon her home.
There were many loved ones ready to welcome her into heaven. Her loving husband, Jack Lemons who brought joy into her life; siblings, Vernon Neustel, June Brown and Leona Thoma; and her daughter, Karen Williams.
Those of us she leaves behind will truly miss her, twin sister, Doris Smith; brother Ed (Sandy) Neustel; her children, Kathy (Duke) Pinner, Martin (Roxann) Gates and Tom Gates; her seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (and twins on the way); her Lemons family, Phil Lemons, Joleen Campbell, Roger Lemons and Karen Lemons and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy loved and cherished her family and taught us all to look on the bright side and see the best in each other.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in early August in Lebanon where all can share their love, joy and stories to honor her life.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
