November 21, 1922 — June 20, 2019
Dorothy Jean Alley Dillard, longtime Lebanon resident, died peacefully June 20, 2019, at her home in Lebanon. She was 96.
Dorothy was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Joseph and Alice Benshoof Alley in November of 1922. The family moved to Huntington Park, California, shortly after Dorothy’s birth, where her Dad worked driving a union oil truck and also worked on the Universal Studios lot. Childhood memories for Dorothy include a trip to the Universal lot to see how movies were made and attending the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena.
In December of 1928, the family returned to Oregon and purchased a home and acreage on Highway 20 just north of Lebanon along the canal. Dorothy attended Gore School and then the Lebanon Academy, later known as the middle school.
She met Jack Dillard, also a longtime Lebanon resident, in a strawberry patch in 1934. She commented that she was not overly impressed with the 14-year-old Jack but obviously changed her mind and married him in March of 1946. They had been happily married for over 60 years when Jack died in his home in December of 2006.
In high school, Dorothy worked on the student newspaper as a reporter and later became assistant editor and then editor. She worked in the school office and in her junior year was a princess on the May court and class secretary her senior year.
Dorothy was a homemaker and served for over 30 years as a clerk on the elections board in Lebanon.
After Jack’s retirement from Willamette Industries, they traveled to Europe to tour France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Italy and Switzerland. Dorothy enjoyed her family and had many interests such as gardening, crafting and genealogy.
Dorothy leaves behind daughters, Linda and Karen; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty, Maxine and Shirley; one sister-in-law, Barbara; brothers-in-law, Wally and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.
Brothers, Joe and Rich preceded her in death.
Dorothy’s lively spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Per Dorothy’s wishes there will be no funeral service.
Contributions in her honor may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
