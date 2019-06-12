April 10, 1920 - June 6, 2019
Dorothy Irene Edwards was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on April 10, 1920.
She married Ardle Edwards in September 1938. In 1948, Ardle and Dorothy purchased a farm in the incredible Dever-Conner community and built their dream home. He predeceased her in 1961 after 24 years of marriage.
Whatever mom undertook she did with excellence. She was a 4-H leader, Home Ec chairwoman, a member of the Morning Star Grange for over 70 years holding many offices including Master, and she was Election Board Chairman for multiple years in her precinct.
Mom was also an incredible artist. Working with her capable hands helped her relax and free her mind. Mom loved the creative process of design in sewing, needlepoint and crocheting. She knitted coats and sweaters, crocheted table cloths, bedspreads and doilies in her spare time. She co-owned a fashion design shop in West Salem. Her ability to design and complete clothing led to her to competing with New York designers and received honorable mention for a new coat design.
Her house was known in the neighborhood as the flower house. Each plant in mom’s garden had a special story since many were gifts or starts from family, friends and neighbors. Her incredible gardening skills provided a beautiful rose garden for everyone to enjoy.
She was the best listener, had a great sense of humor, and always looked for ways to support those she cared about. She had a wonderful group of friends who she traveled with and enjoyed over the years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Del Edwards and wife, Trudy; daughter, Joan Clow and husband, Charles; and daughter, Deanne Depew and husband, Dennis. She is also survived by four grandchildren, David Edwards, Teresa Edwards, Jodi Manore and Trevon Clow; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
