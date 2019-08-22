July 3, 1932 — August 18, 2019
In loving memory of Dorothy (Dot) C. Morton of Corvallis, who died Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 3, 1932 to Mr. and Mrs. Frank S. Calkins Sr. She had a brother, Frank Jr. who preceded her in death.
She married Leo C. Morton in 1953. They remained married until his death in 1985. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a medical transcriptionist for many years and a volunteer for a variety of organizations. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her five children, Patrick, Susan, Michael, Timothy, and Marcie; and by her two grandchildren, Kasey and Scotty.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on August 27, 2019 at Oakville Presbyterian Church, where she was a long time member. She will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery with her husband.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
