June 18, 1927 — March 17, 2019
Doris Isobel Voight (91) peacefully went to be with her Lord on March 17, 2019.
She was born on the prairies of Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 18, 1927, to Herman and Mary Fairman Strong. When Doris was only a year old, the family moved to Eugene, Oregon. When she was four, her family bought a chicken farm in Brownsville, Oregon, where Doris was raised with her sister Lorna to adulthood.
She graduated salutatorian from Brownsville High School in 1945. After high school, she became a bank teller in Eugene.
On September 18, 1949, she married Richard Voight in Brownsville. They lived in Harrisburg and Lebanon before settling back in Brownsville where they raised six children: one son and five daughters. She was a busy mom and her husband worked as an independent contractor transporting the US mail between Brownsville, Halsey, Shedd, Tangent and Albany. At different times Doris and the children (as they became old enough to drive) took turns driving the mail route.
In the meantime, Doris spent many hours late at night making clothes on her Singer sewing machine, doing laundry in her ringer washing machine and preparing food for the next day.
Finally, after all the kids were in school, in 1969 Doris started working at American Can Company (now Fort James) in Halsey where she worked for the next 20 years until retirement.
Her husband Dick died in 1997 after 48 years of marriage. She spent her last nine years at Willamette Manor in Lebanon where she was always saying, “I couldn't be in a better place.”
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Kari.
She is survived by her sister, Lorna Ellefson of Brownsville; and her children, Nancy Schneider (and Dan) of Lebanon, Susan Bunce of New Plymouth, Idaho, James Voight (and Roberta) of Lebanon, Linda Wallace (and Harry) of Lebanon, Janie Holsberry (and Steve) of Lake Oswego, Oregon and Joanie Johnson of Albany. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
A comforting thought from Doris’ children is, “A mother does not fear death- A mother’s greatest fear is leaving this earth and knowing that no one will love her children the way she has loved them.” Doris loved God with all her heart and was always concerned and caring for her family spiritually. Her greatest desire was that each one would join her in heaven one day.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Community Bible Church at 2600 Stoltz Hill Road, Lebanon. There will be a graveside service at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery following the service.
Donations in Doris’ name may be made to Willamette Manor in Lebanon, sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
