May 2, 1929 — September 13, 2019
Donald Robert Mellander passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Albany General Hospital in hospice care. He was 90 years old. He is a descendent of Oregon pioneers who came to this area on the Applegate trail.
Don was born in Watsonville, California to Elizabeth Margaret Long and John Raymond Mellander. He grew up in Watsonville, attended Watsonville High School, and attended college at Hartnell Junior College in Salinas and Santa Clara University. He also spent a year in the Catholic seminary in Los Angeles where he considered a vocation in the priesthood.
Don served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 as a Radar Technician aboard the U.S.S. Essex CVA-9 during the Korean War.
During his working life, Don worked as a technician for Varian Associates in Palo Alto, California from the mid 1950’s to 1977. After moving to Oregon, he worked as a technician and salesman for Tektronix in Beaverton, until his retirement in 1995.
Don was married to his wife of 60 years, Henrietta Isabelle Tello Mellander.
Don was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany where he enjoyed his time serving as a Reader and in serving Holy Communion to the congregation on Saturdays.
Don enjoyed fixing and tinkering around the house, rebuilding his VW engines, swimming and being in the sun, orange sherbet and rocky road ice cream, making apricot pies, the movies Singin’ In the Rain, The Music Man and Raiders of the Lost Ark, quoting Ogden Nash (“…if called by a panther…don’t anther”) playing the ukulele and listening to Harry Lauder, The Clancy Brothers and John Denver. He was also very proud of his amateur radio license.
Don is preceded in passing by his granddaughter, Danika Sue Mellander.
Don is survived by his wife, Henrietta; his six children and their spouses, Kevin and Lori, Brian and Christie, Julie and Corrie, Kerry and Tim, Mary and Mike and Tim and Sandy; his 15 grandchildren, Glen, Elise, Dawnielle, Kara, Jessica, Nicole, Brandon, Tyler, Cassandra, Ashley, Kyleigh, Lane, Lindsey, Josh and Jake; and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy; his niece, Barbar; and his nephews, Dennis and Mark.
There will be a public viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral mass and celebration of Don’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. A graveside committal will take place at 2 p.m. at Willamette Memorial Park.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling all arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.