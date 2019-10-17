August 14, 1941 — October 13, 2019
From the comfort of his earthly home, Donald Gene Smith peacefully entered the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Don was born in Puyallup, Washington to Wallace and Marie Smith. From the age of one to five, he and his sister Susan were raised by his grandparents, Frank and Delia Most. His growing years were spent in both Albany and Puyallup.
He attended Albany Union High School where he met the love of his life, Sharon Sapp. His senior year was spent with his dad, and he graduated from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington in 1960. Following graduation, Don and Sharon were married on November 20, 1960 in Albany.
From working in his mother’s grocery store as a young child, to milking cows at Smith Bros. Dairy, and then logging, Don held many different jobs during his life. Most recently, he owned a construction company that built many beautiful homes in Brownsville and other surrounding areas.
Some of Don’s favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and cooking for the hunting crews, telling stories, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Remington Smith; his great-grandson, Henry Ropp; and his sister, Margaret Barrett.
Don is survived by Sharon, his wife of nearly 59 years; son, Joe and wife, Teresa; daughter, Jane Ropp and husband, Doug; son, Tom and wife, Kristin; and son, Tim and wife, Crystal. He had nine grandsons, four granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Brownsville Baptist Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations can be made to them for a mission’s project close to Don’s heart.
