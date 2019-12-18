May 12, 1930 – December 12, 2019
Don slipped away peacefully at age 89 in Corvallis. He battled cancer to the very last with grace, dignity and a big heart.
Don was born in Tuxedo Park, New York, to Arthur and Grace Fanning Burger. He grew up in Concord, Massachusetts, and received his BA at Boston College. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-55, then received his BS from the University of Oregon where he met Jean Miller. They married in 1956 and had four children. In 1979 he married Gladys Plemmons. Although divorced, he remained close friends with both Jean and Gladys throughout their lives.
Don worked as a Utilities Electrician for the City of Corvallis until he retired in 1990. In retirement, he volunteered as a driver for Dial-A-Bus and helped kids learn to read with the SMART program. He received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his volunteer service. He loved camping, fishing and canoeing with his kids in younger days; he also loved playing guitar, singing folk songs, and meeting with his neighbors and friends at the Chintimini Senior Center.
Don is survived by his daughters, Alison Schoepp and Ann Burger of Portland, and his son Robert Burger of Corvallis; three grandsons Devon Streed of St. Helens, and Henry and Sam Schoepp of Portland; and his brother, Jack Burger of Sparkill, New York. His son John Burger predeceased him in 2003, as did his first wife Jean in 2005, and his second wife Gladys in 2014.
At Don’s request there will be no memorial service.
