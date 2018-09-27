July 12, 1941 — September 22, 2018
Don was born July 12, 1941 in Enterprise, Oregon to William and Nelda (Neal) Rounsavell. He had many great memories spending his youth in Wallowa County.
He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1959.
Don retired from the plywood mill at age 62.
Don spent his retirement years puttering in the yard, growing his vegetables and enjoying his many flowers. He supported, loved and was present for every event in his children’s lives, including Scio football games. Don loved holding his grandchildren and telling them stories about the snorten walker.
Don was preceded in death by his father, William and his mother, Nelda; brother, Gary and son, Stephen.
He is survived by his children; Michelle (Ralph) Wong, William (Sam), Joseph (Donna), Elizabeth (Jon) Walker, Jonathan (Brandy); and step-children Jane Foley, Milton and Stephen Cardwell.
A private service was previously held at Rest Lawn Memorial Park followed by a reception at Santiam Place in Lebanon.
Online condolences can be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
