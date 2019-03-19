November 19, 1936 — March 13, 2019
Donald Smalley, 82, passed away at his home in Brownsville on March 13, 2019.
Born in Goodland, Kansas on November 19, 1936 to Marvin and Evelyn (Shoemaker) Smalley, Don was the second of two sons. The family moved to Albany when he was a toddler. Don graduated Albany Union High School, class of 1955.
At the age of eighteen, Don joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country for four years during the Cold War in the Strategic Air Command. Towards the end of his service, Don married the love of his life Donna Britta Yancey. Together they had two sons.
Don continued his education in trade schools and Oregon State University.
Don spent 38 years working as a Lead (Master) Machinist at Wah Chang, working with space age exotic metals. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of American Union.
He was a life member of the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club, as well as a life member with The National Rifle Association. Don was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved wild untamed places. He coached and officiated youth sports in the area.
Don is survived by Donna, his wife of 60+ years; his sons, Lance Alan Smalley of Albany and Darrick Donald Smalley of Seattle; grandson, Kellen Dane Smalley; and great-grandson, Dane Levi Smalley.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Richard Smalley.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Brownsville Pioneer Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Legion Post 184, located at 339 N. Main St., Brownsville, Oregon 97327. Donations will go to the building fund.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be left at fisherfuneralhome.com.
