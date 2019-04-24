August 10, 1947 — April 17, 2019
Don Allen Sullivan 71 of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home in Jefferson on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was beating pancreatic cancer, and fought two major strokes and many seizures over the last couple years of his life.
He was born August 10, 1947 in Greenfield, Iowa to Don Olyn Sullivan and Cornelia May (Donnellan) Sullivan at his Grandma and Grandpa Donnellan's house.
Don grew up in Greenfield, Iowa, working in his parent's restaurant, the Ideal Cafe. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1965, and soon after moved out west to Oregon, where jobs at a mushroom plant, the Alpenhof Restaurant, and SWF Plywood kept him occupied for the first couple years when he wasn't out hunting, deep sea fishing, backpacking, skiing or boating.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1966, serving in the Vietnam War. Following Naval Submarine School in Connecticut, he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii for four years, serving aboard the submarine USS Seadragon (SSN584).
He returned to work in Albany for SWF Plywood in 1970, and in 1975 went to work for Wah-Chang as a production welder and furnace operator for the next 43 years. The last six years of life he also owned and was Head Coffee Roaster/Handyman Extraordinaire at Snow Peak Coffee Company.
Travel, watersports, camping and cooking were constant loves in Don's life. He was quiet, humble, always willing to lend a hand, and his faith in the Lord was the most important cornerstone of his life. He lived out his faith daily, fervently believed in the power of prayer, and loved to help others outside of the spotlight, never expecting recognition. Building trips for missions to third-world countries, building his family's home by himself while working a full time job, and the ability to succeed at anything he put his mind to firmly cemented his "ultimate do-it-yourself handyman" status in the minds of friends and family. He loved a challenge, and was a fierce researcher when he came across something he didn't know how to do. He could have easily been the most patient man in the world, but when he wasn't making something with his hands, enjoying the great outdoors, or being a good listener for his wife, he took on hobbies like Scuba Diving, motorcycles, and used the GI bill to get his pilot's license.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Kaye (Homstad) Sullivan of Jefferson; sister, Malisa Miletich and husband, Mike of White Rock, British Columbia; daughter, Laurie Krawczyk, husband, Dave and grandchildren, Kaylin and Cody of Ventura, California; son, John Sullivan, wife Sara; and grandsons, Simon and Sawyer of Salem, Oregon, and son, Casey Sullivan of Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Cornelia; and sister, Terri Bailey.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Hope Church in Albany, reception to follow. Please feel free to come in casual attire, as Don would have liked.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
