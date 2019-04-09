August 23, 1953 — April 4, 2019
Diana was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey in 1953. It wasn't her fault: her parents lived there. A Jersey girl who hated Jersey.
She joined the Navy in 1971; which led to her career in the medical field. She later worked for hospitals in Maryland and Oregon as an ER Tech and Phlebotomist. Diana loved the excitement of treating emergencies and helping people.
Diana later became interested in sewing, painting, and carpentry. One of her favorite gifts was a set of cordless power tools. If you wanted to keep her busy all you had to do was give her a can of paint and a brush. Diana was a very giving person and loved giving gifts to EVERYONE she knew.
“One special man I met in 1990 was gentle and kind, but I thought I was too much trouble for him. I told him to run! The poor man I speak of is Guy. He tried to give me the sun, moon, and the stars and never asked much in return. I'll be forever grateful for his love.”
“I want to thank all of my friends through the years for all the journeys we have traveled. My choice to leave was my own. I wish that all people not suffer. So, forgive me for leaving, but I thank you all.”
Diana is survived by her life partner, Guy Holly of Corvallis and her dogs, Brodie and Beau.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on April 27 at the Meadow Park clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers please, send contributions to Senior Dog Rescue of Oregon.
