March 22, 1951 — December 19, 2018
Diana passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 19, 2018.
Born in San Diego California on March 22, 1951 to John Head and Gertrude Reding, Diana was one of four children.
She retired from medical records at High Desert Medical Group.
She is survived by her spouse, Robert Durant; her stepdaughter, Michelle Manning and one grandchild; her mother; brothers, Joe and John; and sister, Deloris.
Diana will be missed.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
