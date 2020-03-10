February 14, 1945 - March 1, 2020
Dennis “Mike” Reineccius, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday in Albany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.
Mike was born February 14, 1945 in Corvallis. The family moved from Corvallis to Sweet Home when he was about 2. There he went to grade school and high school. After graduation in 1963, he joined the Navy. When he completed his training he was assigned to a new ship, the USS Goldsborough DDG-20. He visited Australia, Pago Pago, Japan, the Philippines, and made 2 cruises to Vietnam. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Sydnam. They met at a swimming hole up Wiley Creek. After their wedding, they lived in Honolulu, Hawaii. They returned to Linn County, after he was honorably discharged in 1967. They purchased their first home in 1972 in Lebanon. He served as a volunteer fireman and as a member of the Planning Commission for many years. He was a 40 year member of Southside Church of Christ, where he served as an elder.
Mike went to work at the new American Can Mill in Halsey in 1968. He worked there until his retirement in 2007. The mill was eventually purchased by Georgia Pacific.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, RVing, and spending time with his family. He was always volunteering to help someone.
Mike is survived by his wife Linda, children Elizabeth White and Matthew Reineccius, grandchildren Kyle, Kellie, Nicholas, Riley, Dakota, James, and Carolyn.
He was preceded in death by his brothers William “Speed”, Robert “Bob”, and Benton “Ben”, sister Betty Updegrave and granddaughter Katie.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Lebanon Southside Church of Christ. Private burial will be at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Southside Church of Christ or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.