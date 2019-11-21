September 8, 1962 — November 17, 2019
Dennis Dan Kaping, 57, died November 17, 2019, at his home in Junction City. He was born September 8, 1962, in Eugene to parents Louie Kaping and Gwenda Ballard Kaping. He grew up in the Monroe community.
Dennis loved his son, Dawson King. He loved his mom and dad, Gwenda and Louie Kaping, and his sisters, Debbie Arkills, Sheryl Kaping and Karen Hinderman, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was a momma’s boy who always enjoyed being the “spoiled one.”
Dennis loved his whiskey, Bloody Marys, and driving his cars fast and furious. His brazen exterior was no match for his kindhearted, generous nature. Dennis gathered friends of all ages. He enjoyed hosting barbecues, game nights, and Sunday breakfasts. He believed in living life BIG.
There will be a public viewing for friends and family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. His family will gather for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Monroe High School. Friends and all those who knew and loved Dennis are invited to come join in the celebration of his life with a potluck meal following the gathering. Those attending are invited to bring a favorite dish and come celebrate Dennis’ big life.
