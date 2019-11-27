February 18, 1934 — November 21, 2019
Delwin Daniel Kropf was born to Orie (O.D.) and Velda (Curtis) Kropf on the family farm in Halsey, Oregon. He passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice facility in Albany with his faithful wife and children at his side.
Delwin received Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Harrisburg Mennonite Bible School in 1953. He attended Church faithfully for most of his life until poor health kept him closer to the home fires where it was warm and comfortable. He was drafted in 1953 and served in the 1-W program as an Orderly at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon for two years. He then returned to farm in Halsey, where he met Lois Roth. They married at the Fairview Mennonite Church, on February 12, 1959. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
He farmed on his own for the majority of his life within a mile of his birthplace, where he and Lois raised two children, Ronda and Kent. He farmed grass seed, wheat, peppermint, spearmint, lots of sheep and a few cattle. Delwin was a wonderful shepherd to his sheep. He had a special love for his many dogs Monte, Tina, Side-winder, Boomer, Colby and Rex. They served as his constant companions over the years. He had a passion for farming his whole life, and took great pride in letting everyone know he was a “True Farmer” down to his core. His farm bordered Muddy Creek where he often visited. It was there, he experienced peaceful times and solace, usually, with his favorite dog.
In early 2001 he and Lois moved to Christmas Valley, Oregon, where he owned a small farm, raised sheep, and owned a rock pit where he supplied rock to folks in the community. He made many “buddies” while visiting over coffee. While living in Christmas Valley they attended Christmas Valley Community Church and he also served as a volunteer for the Christmas Valley Fire Dept. He and Lois moved back to the Corvallis area in 2015, to be near his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Lois of Corvallis; children, Ronda Dannen and husband Curt of Corvallis and Kenton Daniel Kropf of Albany. Three grandchildren, Chase Dannen, Carlie Smith, and Donovan Kropf. Two great-grandchildren, Jubilee and Flora Smith; and siblings Arzalea Hostetler, Joyce Gingerich, Larry Kropf and Veldon Kropf.
A memorial service for Delwin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fairview Mennonite Church, Albany, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Linn County 4-H Association in care of AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
