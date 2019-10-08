May 12, 1943 — September 26, 2019
Delores Pearl Ervin, born May 12, 1943 in Philomath, passed on September 26, 2019.
She was proceeded by her husband, Paul A. Ervin.
She is survived by her twin sisters, Eunice Rice and Inez LeMaster; and eight nieces and two nephews. She will be missed by all.
We will plan a private family gathering to celebrate her life at a later date.
Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
