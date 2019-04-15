July 14, 1962 — April 9, 2019
Debra Ann Murray, 56, a loving wife and dedicated horsewoman, died April 9, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
She was born in Longview, Washington, and attended Corvallis and Philomath schools before graduating from Oregon State University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After working in computer support for a number of organizations Debra served as the IT Director for the Corvallis School District before medically retiring in 2003.
She married Jon Dolan in Corvallis, July 31, 1999. Jon and Debra lived in Philomath, where she spent her time steeped in her devotion to horses, and working to support others while struggling with a chronic illness herself.
She generously shared her warmth and light by crocheting items for charity, starting a support group for people living with auto immune diseases, and sharing her knowledge of horses. Her passion was horses and she developed deep bonds with the three main horses in her lifetime; Jena, Hi-C, and Retta.
She died of complications arising from her lifelong struggle with Lupus.
Debra is survived by her husband, Jon; and parents, Marvin and Leona Murray.
Services will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on April 17 at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
