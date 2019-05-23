July 2, 1977 — May 20, 2019
Debbie Lee Smith was our super hero, and now she has earned her own pair of wings and a halo.
She was an amazing mother, sister, daughter, aunt, granddaughter, honorary mother (Mama Debbie), friend, and overall human being. She was adventurous, loving, caring, devoted, strong willed, funny, charismatic and sarcastic, among many other things. She was the “Great Otento One” to her siblings, a rock to her children, and had a magnetic personality for everyone who was lucky enough to meet her.
She was able to see her children (Colin Scott Smith, 16, Janessa Lee Smith, 14, Eliana Rose Smith, 11), her dad (Scott Ralph Dexter), her siblings (Timothy Scott Dexter, Kelley Suzanne Willis, Julie Marie Walker, and Michael Purvis Dexter), her grandmother (Florence Ellen Purvis) and a few very close friends before leaving this world.
We will all miss Debbie fiercely. She touched the lives of so many people.
Services for Debbie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4141 N Harrison St, Corvallis, OR 97330, with a meal for family and close friends immediately following the memorial.
The family is setting up an account to benefit Debbie’s children. If anyone would like to make a contribution, you can contact Debbie’s sister, Kelley at kdex20@yahoo.com. This money will be held in the account for her children to divide evenly and use for future expenditures their mother would have helped with were she still alive.
Rest in peace sweet Debbie! You are already extremely missed! Give mom (Vicki Lee Dexter) a hug for us.
