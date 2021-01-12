 Skip to main content

Death Notice
Death Notice

James R. Crandall, 72 of Philomath, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.

George Bernard Huster, Jr., 100, of Albany, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kirk Hugh McLoren, 75, of Sweet Home, died Monday, Jan. 4. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Donna Smoyer, 81, of Sweet Home died Monday, Jan. 4. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Edwin G. Jefferson, 79, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 4, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leslie Lee Gibson, 54 of Albany, died Monday, Jan. 4. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Diana Martil Jeppsen, 68, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lyle Dean Murray, 84, of Foster, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cecil "Earl" Hamlin, 79, of Scio, died Friday, Jan. 1. Arrangements are being made through Fisher Funeral Home.

Lela Ann Gosser, 87, died Friday, Jan. 1, in Lebanon. Arrangements are being made by Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Duncan S. Wilson, 70, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

