Byron Earl Christianson, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Michael F. Dunn, age 74, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demssdurdan.com.
John Will Graham, 73, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Adeline T. Maloney Hampton, 96, formerly of Corvallis, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Salem, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Marion Jean Paarmann, age 91, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Patricia Louise Roebuck, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
James Robert “Jim” Wilson, 75, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Services to be determined at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
