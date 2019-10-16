William S. Andrews, age 78, of Corvallis, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
David J. Broderick, of Corvallis, died Thursday, October 10 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Loucinda Carter, age 58, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her Alsea home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Margaret Lee, age 80, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jenny M. Niggebrugge, age 97, of Corvallis, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jeffery Palmer, 60, of Albany, passed away on October 16, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.