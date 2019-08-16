Gary A. Blanchard died August 15, 2019 in Salem. Services are pending with Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem.
Lula Clarke, 95, of Corvallis, died Thursday, August 15, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Jim Mallas, 86, died Friday, August 16, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
