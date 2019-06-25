Florentine Elizabeth Metz, 87, of Albany, passed away Saturday morning at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Henry Ithamer Stagg, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Michael D. Vande Voorde, 62, of Albany, died June 24, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service Lebanon is assisting the family.

