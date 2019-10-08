John G. Booker, Sr. age 87, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at his Philomath home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Kelly Ann Bray, of Lincoln City, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Leland D. Gibbs, 86, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at Willamette Manor in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
W. Paul Henderson Jr., age 72, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his Monroe home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jack R. Humphrey, 85, of Shedd, died October 5, 2019. Viewing for Jack will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Oakville Presbyterian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.