Coralie "Cori" Brotherton, 81, of Philomath, died October 2, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Sue Horton, of Scio, died September 23, 2019. No services will be held. North Santiam Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Howard “Kay” Preston, 79, died in Lebanon on Wednesday, October 2. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Everett Wesley Roles, Sr., 60, of Lebanon, passed away in his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jay Chris Smith, 66, of Lebanon passed away on October 1, 2019, in Corvallis. Services pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
June (Judy) Pearl Elizabeth Swanson Tyler, 90, of Union, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.