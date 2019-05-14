Donna Lou Avery, 88, of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
John Charles Ebert, 103, of Corvallis, died Monday May 13, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Darin Harvey, 59, of Albany, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Laura H. Poteet, 57, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
