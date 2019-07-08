Bryant C. Beck, age 26, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Lewis L. Crane Sr., 70, died in Corvallis, on Saturday, July 6. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Roberta J. Lynch, 69, died in Corvallis, on Friday, July 5. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Ann Megowan, age 59, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Joanna Marie Louise Nida, 81, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. Private family services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Ann Tyler, 74, of Albany passed away Saturday at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Larry Dean Wischnofske, 84, of Philomath, died July 7, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.