Nadine Elizabeth Birchard, 85, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patrick “Rick” Fortenberry died April 7, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service- Stayton is handling arrangements.
Patricia R. Taddei, age 86, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her Alsea residence. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
