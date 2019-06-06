Christopher Max Dalby, age 69, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Robert V. (Rob) Griffin, formerly of Albany, age 64, passed away May 31, 2019, in Staunton, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sandra Sue Henson, 74, of Corvallis, died Wednesday June 5, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home in handling arrangements.

Carolyn Louise Olivier-Pye, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

