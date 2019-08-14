Ann Elizabeth Chiller, 81, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William K. Ragan, age 87, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his Albany home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Frances Ridinger, age 82, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her Brownsville home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Load comments