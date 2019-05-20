Shirley Mae Armstrong, 90 of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Wilma Curtis, 90, of Corvallis, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John Dunning, of Corvallis, died April 1, 2019, from complications of a fall. A private celebration of life will be held.
Rod Randall Edel, 49 of Albany, passed away Thursday, May 16, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James M. Halvorsen, 81, of Lebanon, died Thursday, May 16, 2109 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Warren James Hills, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Lawrence “Larry” Nelson, 59, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully on Friday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Debra Lee Smith, 41, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Clinton Benjamin Taskinen, 67, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Services will be announced at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Margaret Louise Trulove, 99, of Lebanon, passed away May 16, 2019 at The Oaks at Lebanon. Private family services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
