Mary Annette deSanno, 66, of Albany, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. A private family memorial service will be held later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Nova Elwood, 40, of Corvallis, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is assisting the family with arrangements.
Geraldine Johnson, age 88, of Eugene, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
