Rebecca ‘Becky’ Iola Butcher, 62 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Leah Honor Hoover, 80, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Ronald Lee Phelps, 80, of south Corvallis, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Services are pending.
Judith Drucille Sitton, 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, June 28. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Thomas Cole Stratton, 89 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
