Commodore G. Henness, age 87, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Jeff Lawrence Moller, 50, of Albany, died on Monday, June 24, 2019. Services details are pending. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.

Raymond Carl Nendel, age 86, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his Albany home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

